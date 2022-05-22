Critical Review: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 5.64% 8.99% 3.09% MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nexa Resources and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00 MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.43 $114.33 million $1.17 7.20 MP Materials $331.95 million 20.44 $135.04 million $1.09 35.06

MP Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Nexa Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the Aripuanã project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

