Critical Survey: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Expro Group and Mammoth Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.73 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -7.66 Mammoth Energy Services $228.96 million 0.43 -$101.43 million ($2.23) -0.94

Mammoth Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mammoth Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26% Mammoth Energy Services -46.25% -21.35% -13.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and Mammoth Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expro Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.49%. Given Expro Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Summary

Expro Group beats Mammoth Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Well Completion Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability, and sand hauling and water transfer services. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Drilling Services segment offers contract land and directional drilling services, as well as rig moving services. The company also offers other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, and remote accommodation services, as well as equipment manufacturing, and infrastructure engineering and design. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in the United States and Canada. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.