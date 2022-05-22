CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 5.2% Higher

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.39. 1,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

