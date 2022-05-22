CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $332.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.56. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

