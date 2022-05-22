Custos Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,802 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,802 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

