CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.91 and last traded at $135.91. Approximately 4,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 534,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.37.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.