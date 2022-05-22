DA Davidson Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WGO. MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE:WGO opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

