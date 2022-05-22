Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

