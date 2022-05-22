Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 27,181 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,147.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 560,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

