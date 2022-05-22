Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.69% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.85. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.