Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $338.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.54 and its 200-day moving average is $317.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

