Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $407.00 at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

NYSE:DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.85.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,207,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

