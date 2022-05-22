Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.53. 328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $635.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

