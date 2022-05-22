Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Marshalls (LON:MSLH) to Hold

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 629 ($7.75) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 885 ($10.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.43) on Friday. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 513.50 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 857 ($10.56). The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 628.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 667.17.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($357,481.34).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

