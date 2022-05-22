Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,918

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,918 ($35.97) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($38.78) to GBX 2,665 ($32.85) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,672.50.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $31.88 on Friday. Experian has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

