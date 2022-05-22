Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $48.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

