Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3,060.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,030 ($37.35) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,175.71.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $18.70 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

