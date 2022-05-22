Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 6,000 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,449 ($67.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,731.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,349.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a market cap of £88.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.73), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($710,115.75). Insiders sold a total of 11,251 shares of company stock worth $61,721,282 over the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

