DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

NYSE:DHX opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $319.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.