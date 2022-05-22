Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,150 ($51.16) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,108.82 ($50.65).

DGE opened at GBX 3,598 ($44.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,850.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,811.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67). The firm has a market cap of £82.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,175.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

