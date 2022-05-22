Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 12,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 892,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

