Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Ceridian HCM worth $40,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

