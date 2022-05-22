Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.76 Million Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.65% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $39,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.