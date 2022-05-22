Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.24 Million Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.70% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $41,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,005.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,456 shares of company stock worth $3,654,941. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

