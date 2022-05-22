Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 463,632 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Fluor worth $38,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

