Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,325 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.37% of American Vanguard worth $37,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

AVD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

