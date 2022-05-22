Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 11,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,077,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 777,387 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Diversey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

