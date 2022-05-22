Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NYSE:DG opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

