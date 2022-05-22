Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 5,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,044,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $5,236,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $59,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

