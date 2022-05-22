Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.