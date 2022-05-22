Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $29.33. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 22 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $676.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

