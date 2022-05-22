Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,889.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 711,938 shares of company stock worth $63,055,342 and sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

