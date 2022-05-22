Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DT. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $37.97 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

