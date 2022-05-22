Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE EXP opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.