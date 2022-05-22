easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.03) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.03) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.27 ($8.60).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 517.40 ($6.38) on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Insiders have purchased 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,130 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

