easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $570.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.81.

easyJet stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

