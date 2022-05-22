Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE ETN opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52-week low of $132.16 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

