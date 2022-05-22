Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.