Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.