Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.