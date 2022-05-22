Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

EKTAY stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

