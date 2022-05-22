Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ELYS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.45. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

