Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 697,821 shares.The stock last traded at $34.70 and had previously closed at $31.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 31.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.