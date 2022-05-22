Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

