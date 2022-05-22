Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.64 million, a P/E ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

