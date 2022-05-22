Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 5735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 14.64 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market cap of $956.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enova International by 115.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.