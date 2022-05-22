Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Acquires $315,672.24 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 63,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.34.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.