Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Acquires $315,672.24 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 63,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.34.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
EVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
