Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

