Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of YOU opened at $28.81 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -47.23.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at $221,983,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 314,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 over the last quarter.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

