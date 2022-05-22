Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $10.48

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.25. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $59,749,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

