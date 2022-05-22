Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $10.48

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.25. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (NYSE:ZGN)
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
