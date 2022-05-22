Esports Technologies (EBET) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Esports Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% Esports Technologies Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

This table compares Esports Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.56 Esports Technologies Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 56.93

Esports Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Esports Technologies. Esports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Esports Technologies Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

Esports Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.53%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 62.29%. Given Esports Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

